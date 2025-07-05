Rice, veggies, fish get pricier

Prices of daily essentials such as rice, vegetables, and fish have gone up in the capital, causing concern among consumers, especially those with limited income.

Many shoppers say the rise in prices after Eid has made it harder to manage household expenses.

Over the past four weeks, different types of rice have become costlier by Tk 3 to Tk 6 per kg.

Abdur Rahman, who runs a small roadside hotel, came to Karwan Bazar from Agargaon to buy daily kitchen items.

"After Eid, the price of all vegetables went up by around Tk 10 per kg," he said.

"Potatoes are more expensive now. If the government does not monitor the market properly, prices may rise even more. It's becoming a burden on my family," he added.

The price of Sonali chicken has dropped slightly. It now costs Tk 300 to Tk 320 per kg, down from Tk 330 a few weeks ago. However, the price of broiler chicken has stayed the same.

During visits to markets in Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Mirpur-11, Shewrapara, and Mohammadpur Krishi Market, similar prices were found.

Muhammad Sumon, manager of a boiler house in Karwan Bazar, said, "After Eid, the price of Sonali chicken went up by Tk 50–60 per kg. But now it has come down by Tk 10 per kg."

He said broiler chicken still sells for Tk 150 to Tk 170 per kg, and local chicken remains at Tk 580 to Tk 600 per kg.

Fish prices have also gone up, said Shukkur Ali, a fish trader in Karwan Bazar.

"Hilsa now costs Tk 2,400 to Tk 2,500 per kg, which is Tk 100 more than last week."

Shrimp prices range between Tk 800 and Tk 1,200 per kg. Before Eid, it was Tk 700 to Tk 1,200 per kg. Other fish like Rohu, Katla, Sperata aor, small local fish, and Pangas have increased by Tk 20 to Tk 50 per kg after Eid.

Vegetable prices have remained high after Eid. Potatoes now sell at Tk 25 per kg, up from Tk 20 before Eid. Local onion prices remain the same at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg.

Vegetables like yardlong beans, ridge gourds, bitter melons, pointed gourds, okra, and brinjals are selling for Tk 40 to Tk 80 per kg. These are Tk 10 to Tk 20 higher than usual, and the prices are not dropping.

The price of eggs has slightly decreased. A dozen eggs now cost between Tk 110 and Tk 130, down from Tk 115 to Tk 130 last week.