Sundar leaves England in a spin as India press for victory in Lord's Test

Washington Sundar captured the key wickets of Joe Root and Jamie Smith as India pressed for victory in the third Test against England at Lord's on Sunday.

England were 175-6 at tea on the fourth day, a lead of 175 after both teams made 387 in their first innings.

But all of England's specialist batsmen were now back in the pavilion, with off-spinner Sundar returning impressive tea figures of 2-13 in seven overs.

England captain Ben Stokes, without a Test hundred in over two years, batted through the session to be 27 not out, with fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes unbeaten on eight.

Root and Stokes kept India at bay for much of the afternoon's play after coming together shortly before lunch with England in trouble at 87-4.

But a partnership worth 67 ended when Root, who made a hundred in the first innings, was bowled behind his legs for 40 after missing a sweep against Sundar.

New batsman Smith's three previous scores this series had been 184 not out, 88 and 51.

But on Sunday the wicketkeeper managed just eight before he was bowled by a Sundar delivery that kept a touch low.

Sundar, on an increasingly helpful pitch, had now taken two wickets for three runs in 11 balls, with England 164-6.

England resumed on 2-0 with Zak Crawley, who had angered India late Saturday with his time-wasting tactics, alongside opening partner Ben Duckett.

Crawley was almost out for his overnight two when an 85 mph Jasprit Bumrah delivery lept off a length and hit his glove, with the world's top-ranked Test bowler unable to take a sliding return catch.

Duckett scooped a four off Mohammed Siraj but the fast bowler soon had his revenge when the left-hander, cramped for room, miscued a pull to Bumrah at mid-on to leave England 22-1.

Siraj then risked disciplinary action after yelling in Duckett's face, with both players likely to attract the attention of match referee Richie Richardson after making shoulder contact.

Neither Crawley nor new batsman Ollie Pope are renowned for their defensive technique.

They were both fortunate to survive probing deliveries from outstanding fast bowler Bumrah, who took 5-74 in England's first innings after being rested from India's win at Edgbaston that levelled this five-match series at 1-1.

But it was Siraj who struck next when he had Pope lbw after India's review overturned former Australia quick Paul Reiffel's original not out decision.

And 42-2 was soon transformed into 50-3.

Crawley (22) fell in all-too familiar fashion when edging a drive off a full-length delivery from Nitish Kumar Reddy to Yashasvi Jaiswal -- one of two gullies posted by India in the hope of such a dismissal.

Unsurprisingly, given Saturday's incident, Crawley received a verbal volley from Reddy as he left the field.

New batsman Harry Brook struck three successive boundaries off Akash Deep -- two scooped fours followed by a thumping straight six over long-off.

But fast bowler Deep had the last laugh by knocking over Brook's middle stump as he failed to make contact with an ambitious sweep and was out for 23, with the world's top-ranked Test batsman the latest England player to contribute to his own downfall.