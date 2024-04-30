Tigresses lose rain-hit second T20I against India

Bangladesh women's cricket team suffered a second straight defeat to their Indian counterparts, losing the second Twenty20 International by 19 runs in Duckworth-Lewis System in a rain-hit match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Opener Murshida Khatun made 46 off 49 balls while Ritu Moni scored 20 off 18 as the Tigresses managed to put together 119 runs in their 20 overs before getting bundled out in the very last ball of their innings.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav claimed 3-19 in her four overs while Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil took a couple of wickets each for India.

The visitors got off to a blazing start in their chase, racing to 47-1 in just 5.2 overs thanks to Dayalan Hemalatha's brisk 41 off 24 balls, where she hit five fours and a couple of sixes, before rain interrupted the proceedings for the second and what proved to be the final time in the match.

The rain didn't allow the match to resume and India were declared victorious, as they were 19 runs ahead of the DLS par score.

Earlier, rain had stopped play for about 30 minutes in the Bangladesh innings after they had reached 70-5 in 11 overs.

Pacer Marufa Akter claimed the lone wicket for Bangladesh, getting Shafali Verma caught behind for a duck in the first over.

Previously, Bangladesh had lost the first T20 of the five-match series by 44 runs.

India are now leading the series 2-0 and if the hosts lose the next match, which will be played on Thursday, they will concede the series to the visitors.