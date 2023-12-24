Tigresses go down in 3rd South Africa ODI by record margin 

Bangladesh suffered a 216-run drubbing in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Benoni on Sunday.

The defeat meant that the visitors lost the series 2-1 after managing a memorable win in the series opener.

The margin of defeat was Bangladesh's highest ever, with the previous record of a 154-run loss also coming against the Proteas Women in 2018 in Kimberly.

Batting first, South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put on a 243-run stand -- the highest-ever opening stand in Women's ODIs against Bangladesh and also South Africa's highest partnership for any wicket in the format – to post 316 for four.

Wolvaardt smashed 13 fours and a six for her 134-ball 126, while Brits put away two maximums and eight boundaries in her 124-ball 118-run knock. Sune Luus 17-ball 34-run innings gave the hosts the impetus to propel their score beyond the 300-run mark.

In reply, three wickets apiece from pacers Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk and two from Marizanne Kapp broke the back of the Bangladesh batting lineup as they got bundled out for 100.

Ritu Moni top-scored for the visitors with a 67-ball 33.

Despite the heavy defeat in the final match of the tour, the Tigresses would look back at the tour fondly as they managed to draw the preceding T20I series 1-1 and also were able to win their first ODI in the country.