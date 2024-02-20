Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:32 PM

Cricket

Tanzid Tamim dazzles with explosive ton

Tanzid Hasan Tamim
Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Tanzid Hasan Tamim brought up his maiden Twenty20 century to power Chattogram Challengers to a daunting 192-4 against Khulna Tigers in a crucial encounter in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Tanzid made 116 off 65 balls in a brilliantly paced innings where he hit eight fours and the same number of sixes while Tom Bruce chipped in with a handy 36 off 23 balls.

The opener looked in good touch from the start and never looked in any rush as he kept hitting boundaries at will, reaching his half-century off 32 deliveries. His scoring rate then picked up as he scored his next 50 runs off 26 deliveries.

His partnership with Bruce yielded 110 off 61 balls, where he dominated the scoring with 78 runs.

Tanzid's brilliant innings ended courtesy of a perfect yorker from Wayne Parnell in the first ball of the 19th over.

Tanzid's 116 is the highest score so far in the ongoing season. It was also the third ton this year's BPL.

This is Chattogram's final group-stage match where a victory will seal them a spot in the knockout stage while a defeat will put their fate in the hands of other teams

