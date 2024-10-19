Tanzid steals show on NCL opening day

Rajshahi Division's Tanzid Hasan Tamim stole the spotlight on the opening day of the 26th National Cricket League (NCL) 2024-25 as the opening batter struck a brilliant hundred against Khulna Division at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Saturday.

Tanzid struck 19 fours and four sixes on his way to a quick-fire 141 off 133 balls -- his fourth first-class ton -- while Farhad Hossain and Shakhir Hossain made unbeaten 91 and 61 runs, respectively, to guide Rajshahi to 385 for four at stumps after asked to bat.

Tanzid, who hasn't enjoyed much success with the bat in the recent past, had a reprieve in the game's first ball off Alamin Hossain as the fielder at first slip dropped a sitter. However, the 23-year-old left-hander kept the Rajshahi scoreboard ticking, despite the fall of a few wickets at the other end, reaching three figures in 101 deliveries before he was finally dismissed by pacer Abdul Halim in the innings' 49th over.

Farhad and Shakhir then ensured no further casualties for the day, composing an unbeaten partnership of 134 runs for the fifth wicket. For Khulna, off-spinner Mahedi Hasan took two wickets.

Meanwhile, at SICS Ground-2, Dhaka Metro finished the day at 102 for one at stumps after Barishal Division opted to bowl. The match witnessed a delayed start due to a wet outfield, leading to only 44 overs of play.

Elsewhere, bad weather played spoilsport in two other matches involving Rangpur and Chattogram in Bogura and Sylhet and defending champions Dhaka in Khulna.