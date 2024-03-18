Tanzid hits highest ever ODI score for a concussion sub

Tanzid Hasan Tamim fell 16 runs short of becoming the first concussion substitute in ODIs to hit a century but the batter did manage to overtake Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to become the owner of the highest score for a sub in 50-over internationals.

Tanzid, who came in as a concussion substitute for Soumya Sarkar, hit a eye-catching 84 off 81 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

He overtook Labuschagne, who had made 80 off 93 balls against South Africa in September last year.

This is also Tanzid's highest score in ODIs, as his previous best was 51 against India in last year's ICC World Cup.

Tanzid, however, lost his wicket in a crucial juncture for Bangladesh as the hosts were still 106 runs away from victory when he departed with five wickets in hand.