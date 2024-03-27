Tigresses save the worst for last

Bangladesh women's cricket team lost the third and final ODI against their Australian counterparts by eight wickets in Mirpur on Wednesday, losing the three-match series 3-0.

The Tigresses, who had won a number of matches at home against Pakistan and India last year and then notched a historic win away to South Africa in the beginning of the year, would want to quickly forget this series against the six-time world champions who had thoroughly outplayed the hosts in every department.

Although all three defeats were pretty galling – the first one by 118 runs, the second one by six wickets and the third one by eight wickets, it seems the Tigresses had reserved their worst for the last match.

Firstly, the Nigar Sultana-led side registered their lowest score (89) of the series today after they were asked to bat first, beating 95 in the first match and 97 in the second.

Bangladesh's batting was appalling throughout the series. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

They also lasted the least number of overs today (26.2), beating first match's stay of 35 overs and second match's 44.1 overs.

In bowling, the hosts were able to take seven wickets in the first match when Australia had batted first. Nahida Akter and Co made some impression with the ball in the second match as well, taking four wickets but they were able to only take two wickets today.

And while Australia batted full 50 overs in the first match, they had chased down the target in 23.4 overs in the second match. Today the Aussies needed only 18.3 overs to reach the target.