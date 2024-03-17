Australia women arrive for first-ever series against Bangladesh

Australia women arrive at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the wee hours of Sunday. Photo: BCB

World champions Australia women's cricket team arrived in Dhaka in the wee hours of Sunday for a first-ever series against Bangladesh.

The tour will kick off with three ODIs, the first of which is scheduled for Thursday.

Australia have sent a full-strength side for the series, with the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled later this year in Bangladesh.

The Australia team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts. Photo: BCB

The three ODIs will be played on March 21, 24 and 27, respectively. The 50-overs series will be followed by a three-match T20I series. All six matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Women's Championship, where Bangladesh are currently positioned seventh among 10 teams. The Bangladesh team had a training camp in Khulna and they returned to Dhaka on Saturday.