BCB announces itinerary for women’s team’s Australia series

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team
PHOTO: BCB File

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary for Bangladesh women's team's first home series against Australia, which will begin on March 17.

The series includes three ODIs and three T20 internationals. The ODI series is a part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship.

The Australian team will arrive in Dhaka on March 17. The ODIs will be played on March 21, 24 and 27 respectively.

The ODI series will be followed by the T20 series, which will take place on March 31, April 2 and 4 respectively. The Australian team will depart on the 5th.

The tour marks the first meeting in a series between Bangladesh and Australia. The teams have previously only faced each other in ICC events.

All the matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia named the squad for the Bangladesh tour, with Alyssa Healy as captain in both formats.

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh Women's Cricket teamWomen's cricketAustralia Women's Cricket TeamBangladesh v Australia
