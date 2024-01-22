Tamim first to 3k BPL runs

Tamim Iqbal became the first batter to get past the three thousand-run mark in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as the Fortune Barishal skipper reached the milestone against Khulna Tigers in the evening game in Mirpur on Monday.

The dashing left-hander, playing his 91st BPL innings, was 35 runs short of the milestone before the start of the game. He ended up scoring 40 off 33 deliveries, striking five fours.

His fellow national teammate and another experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim is also not far behind Tamim as the wicketkeeper-batter, who scored 68 off just 39 balls in the game, is just 35 runs away from the landmark score. Mushfiqur has now scored 2965 runs in 113 BPL innings.

Tamim is also the only Bangladeshi batter to have two BPL centuries and 25 fifties -- most by any cricketer in the franchise-based tournament.

Tamim made a comeback to competitive cricket after a while but the left-hander is looking in a very good touch. He scored 35 off 25 balls in the opening game of the BPL, helping his side to a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders.