Sohan, not Shakib, to skipper Rangpur Riders

Bangladesh Premier League side Rangpur Riders have announced wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan as their captain for the upcoming season of the tournament instead of Shakib Al Hasan.

There were speculations whether Bangladesh's all-format captain Shakib would take over the reins of Rangpur for the 10th edition of the tournament but the CEO of the side Ishtiaque Sadeque revealed that the ace all-rounder refused to take on the added pressure that comes with captaincy which prompted them to stay on with Sohan, who also led the side in the previous edition.

"We had thought about Shakib Al Hasan (on being captain) but he was the one to tell us that he was not willing to take the pressure of captaincy which is why we went with Nurul Hasan Sohan. He has always been our favourite cricketer and is like a brother to us," Ishtiaque told the media on Tuesday.

Ishtiaque added that Shakib would be returning to the country from the UK on January 18, a day before the start of the tournament, following eye treatment after feeling discomfort owing to vision problems that he was suffering from since the World Cup in November of last year.

"According to his [Shakib Al Hasan's] reports in Bangladesh, there was an accumulation of fluid in his eyes. Angiogram reports in London also said the same. He has taken a second opinion today. Hopefully, there won't be anything vastly different. He'll need to live stress-free. He will come back to Dhaka on January 18," Ishtiaque said.

2017 champions Rangpur play their first match on January 20 against Fortune Barishal in Mirpur, Dhaka.