SL beat Afghanistan in second ODI to seal series

Sri Lanka sealed a commanding 155-run victory over Afghanistan in the second one-day international on Sunday in Kandy, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite being set a target of 309 to level the series, Afghanistan crumbled and were bowled out for 153 within 34 overs, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga shining with four wickets.

Afghanistan was well-placed at 128 for one in pursuit of its target, but once Rahmat Shah (54) and Ibrahim Zadran (63) were dismissed, there was little fight from the rest of the batters.

The pair had added 97 runs for the second wicket and Asitha Fernando, playing his first ODI in 15 months, provided the breakthrough by having Ibrahim caught behind.

Leg-spinner Hasaranga then produced two wickets in an over as he trapped Rahmat leg-before-wicket, while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi was bowled.

Hasaranga was backed up by seamers as Dilshan Madushanka claimed two wickets in an over and Fernando, who also ended with two wickets.

Afghanistan collapsed, losing eight wickets for 10 runs, as Sri Lanka dominated under lights.