Shorna jumps 46 places in rankings ahead of second South Africa T20I

Bangladesh's stunning victory over South Africa in the opening game of their T20I series has seen a host of their players rewarded on the latest ICC player rankings.

The Tigresses caused an upset when registering a narrow 13-run victory over South Africa in Benoni -- their maiden win over the Proteas at their own backyard -- and it came on the back of some impressive performances from a large group of their players.

Sixteen-year-old Shorna Akter from Bangladesh made significant, career-best gains in rankings following her maiden five-wicket haul in the series opener on Sunday.

She sailed 46 slots to 105th among the bowlers, with 297 ratings points from 151st and leaped 38 slots to 79th in the all-rounders list with 63 points in the weekly women's rankings update that carries the week's performances up to the 4 December.

Her teammate Rabeya Khan rose five places in the bowlers list to 24th with 591 points and jumped 12 spots from 75th to 63rd (72 points) in the all-rounders list, while Fahima Khatun skipped three places to 46th with 511 points.

In the batters list, captain Nigar Sultana slid up one slot to 19th (586 points) while opening batter Murshida Khatun's 62 from 59 balls elevated her seven places to 41st with 464 points.

Other gains from that match saw South Africa's Anneke Bosch jump 20 slots in the batters list to a career-best 14th place (612 points) after scoring a personal-best 67 from 49 deliveries and went up eight places to 54th in the all-rounders' list (83 points).

Bangladesh and South Africa will play their second and penultimate T20I in Kimberley on Wednesday (10pm Bangladesh time).