Shorna scripts historic win over SA

Bangladesh leg-spinner Shorna Akter spun circles around South Africa batters as her maiden T20I five-wicket haul turned the tide in favour of the Tigresses in a 13-run win in the first T20I in Benoni yesterday. This marked a historic maiden win for the Tigresses against South Africa in their backyard as the Nigar Sultana Joty-led side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shorna kept her wits about, bowling a full quota in the final seven overs of the innings. She took five wickets for 28 runs as her effort was pivotal in restricting the hosts to 136 for eight while chasing a 150-run target set by Bangladesh.

The 16-year-old became the fourth Bangladesh player to take a five-wicket haul in the format after Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, and Panna Ghosh.

South Africa got off to a solid start as openers Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits put on a 69-run stand before leg-spinner Rabeya Khan removed Brits for 30 in the 10th over to give the Tigresses their first breakthrough.

In the following over, leggie Fahima Khatun castled Annerie Dercksen.

Shorna, the third leg-spinner in Bangladesh's ranks, came to bowl in the 14th over with the hosts needing 60 in the final six overs. She held her own and struck first in the 16th over to dismiss Sune Luss, giving away eight runs in the over.

With South Africa needing 28 to win in the last three, Shorna came back in the 18th over to take the most important wicket of opener Bosch, who seemed to have held the key for the hosts as she had put away nine fours and a six for a 49-ball 67. In a stellar over that shifted the balance in favour of the visitors, Shorna managed to take a second wicket when she dismissed Nondumiso Shangase, giving away just two runs.

She took a couple of more wickets in the final over to seal the victory for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Murshida Khatun's career-best 62 not out, her third T20I fifty, and a quickfire cameo from skipper Nigar Sultana Joty helped Bangladesh to 149 for two after they opted to bat first.

Murshida put away six fours and one six for her 59-ball 62 and Nigar smashed six boundaries in a 21-ball 34-run knock.