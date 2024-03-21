Tigresses keep things tight against Australia in Mirpur

Bangladesh bowlers kept things neat and tight since skipper Nigar Sultana Joty won the toss and elected to field in their first of the three Women's One-Day Internationals against mighty Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

After 21 overs, Australia were 57 for four with Beth Mooney not out on 14 off 52 and Ashleigh Gardner unbeaten on 3 off 4.

The Tigresses got their first breakthrough in the second over of the game when off-spinner Sultana Khatun bowled out Phoebe Litchfield for a golden duck.

Sultana got her second wicket as she went on to dismiss Ellyse Perry in the sixth over. Perry, looking to slice a wide delivery, edged one back to first slip and had to walk out after scoring just two of 10 deliveries.

Pacer Marufa then got the big wicket of Australia skipper Alyssa Healy in the ninth over. Marufa, who was consistently bringing the ball into the right-handers, managed to entice right-handed batter to slash at a wide delivery that held its line, offering wicketkeeper Joty a simple catch behind the stumps. Healy was the one looking comfortable out there but had to walk out after a 39-ball 24, laced with three boundaries. Marufa could have gotten rid of Healy much earlier had she not dropped the Aussie skipper's catch off her own bowling in the final delivery of the very first over.

After Healy's departure, Mooney and Tahila McGrath started rebuilding but their 21-run fourth-wicket partnership was ended by left-arm spinner Nahida Akter in the 19th over. Nahida had right-hander Tahila McGrath trapped in-front with a delivery that went in with the arm and struck her pads.

This is the first bilateral series between the two sides, who have played each other in only one match in the 50-over format -- a 2022 World Cup encounter which the Aussies won by five wickets in Wellington.