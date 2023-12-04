Nigar says gamble on Shorna’s bowling behind SA triumph

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana revealed that she took a gamble on young leg-spinner Shorna Akter in the final few overs in the first Twenty20 against South Africa, a risk that helped her team achieve a momentous 13-run win at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Sunday.

Shorna, who finished with 5-28 in her four overs, came into the attack in the 14th over of the innings and bowled four overs on the trot from one end.

Nigar said that she had the choice to go with the more experienced Rabeya Khan in the 18th over, but instead decided to continue with the 16-year-old wrist spinner.

In that over, Shorna dismissed the set batter Anneke Bosch (67 off 49 balls) and Nondumiso Shangase (0) while conceding just two runs, swinging the match Bangladesh's way.

"Shorna doesn't bowl regularly. She is an optional bowler, not one of the main bowlers. But she bowled brilliantly today [Sunday]," Nigar said in the post-match press conference.

"It was a difficult choice for me to give that over to Shorna instead of Rabeya, one of my main bowlers. I knew that Shorna could bowl quickly and consistently in the same area. We tried to trap the South African batters like that. I think the gamble I played there worked out," said the wicketkeeper-batter.

After her player of the match performance, Shorna said she was happy to contribute to the team's victory and hopes to do even better in the next games.

"I'm an all-rounder, but I didn't get a chance with the bat today [Sunday]. As a bowler, I was able to perform my role, Alhamdulillah. If I get an opportunity in the future, hopefully, I will perform even better."