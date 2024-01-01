Shoriful emerges as leader of the pack

Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam (C) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Finn Allen during the third Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 31, 2023. Photo: AFP

Shoriful Islam's emergence as the leader of the Bangladesh pace attack in 2023 came at a very opportune time for the Tigers.

In the absence of Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain, who are both out injured, Bangladesh needed someone to step into their shoes which the left-arm seamer did splendidly well and, in the process, established himself as an all-format bowler.

The 22-year-old was the standout performer for the Tigers in New Zealand, claiming six wickets each in the three-match ODI series and the three-match T20 series, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the tour in both formats.

His performance in the T20 series, which ended 1-1, also earned him his first player-of-the-series award in international cricket.

The lanky pacer from Panchagarh was also instrumental behind Bangladesh's maiden ODI and T20 wins in New Zealand against the hosts, picking up three wickets in both matches in Napier.

2023 was Shoriful's best year in international cricket thus far as he finished as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs with 32 wickets in 19 matches and made it into the top 10 wicket-takers list in the 50-over format in the world.

Shoriful was also among the top three wicket-takers for Bangladesh in Tests and T20Is in 2023.

A year that ended in such a high note had begun in a solemn one for the pacer, as at the start of 2023 Shoriful was not part of the team in any format.

"He [Shoriful] has been outstanding for us in all the three formats recently. Eight months ago, he was not in the team, not playing any format and now he is the leading bowler for us, so very impressive," said coach Chandika Hathurusingha to the media yesterday.

Shoriful's ability to take wickets with the new ball has been the hallmark of his bowling.

Even in the third and final T20I, which the visitors lost by 17 runs in DLS method defending a small total of 110 runs, the left-arm pacer picked up two early wickets and raised some hopes for the Tigers.

His ability to swing the ball back into the right-hander makes him a difficult bowler to contend with, something Kiwi opener Finn Allen will surely remember after losing his wicket to Shoriful in all six matches of the tour.

Shoriful also has seemingly increased his pace, can now surprise the batters with his bouncers and deceive them with his slower deliveries, which are testaments to the improvements he has made since making the jump to the senior level after winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

"There were no experienced bowlers during my U-19 days because we were all the same age," Shoriful had told The Daily Star last year in an interview. "But now I am getting a lot of support and guidance from seniors like Taskin (Ahmed) and Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman). They constantly share their experience in the dressing room and it actually helps me a lot."

In just one year's time, Shoriful has broken out of the shadows of his once idols and in the new year, his challenge will be to continue on this upward journey and scale newer heights.