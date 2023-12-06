Kiwi spinners respond to Saqlain’s call for patience

New Zealand spinners claimed four wickets in the first session of the Dhaka Test against Bangladesh. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

There was some early morning zip for the pacers with Kiwi skipper Tim Southee in particular getting swing off the air. Overcast conditions meant moisture was present but yet spin was to dominate proceedings as Southee had expected a day ahead of the first Test.

In the morning, New Zealand's spin coach Saqlain Mushtaq spoke of keeping things simple and accurate to mimic Bangladesh spinners' patience in the Sylhet Test.

Asked about being a touch disappointed with the way Kiwi spinners performed in the first Test, Saqlain talked about being able to control the moments better.

"Needed bit more discipline and patience when we were controlling moments in the game. That's a simple plan and in this Test we definitely will carry on that kind of philosophy," Saqlain told broadcasters ahead of the start of the Dhaka Test today.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat and after seeing off five overs of pace, spin was introduced. The 11th over produced a wicket as Zakir Hasan fell to Mitchell Santner, getting a leading edge. All four Bangladesh wicket in the first session fell to spin before a 33-run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain Dipu saw the Tigers reach lunch on day one at 80 for four.

Saqlain had talked about learning from Bangladesh spinners and given the help in the wicket, New Zealand spinners have so far threatened throughout the first session.

"Got to praise the Bangladesh spinners, their temperament and simplicity, just hitting the areas with so much patience and control. I think you can learn a lot from that as they are displaying the art of spin. Just need to keep doing the same things here. Bangladesh have done well and we need to do the same thing," Saqlain spoke of his side's plan going into the Test and so far New Zealand have found the right zones to test the Bangladesh batters on day one.