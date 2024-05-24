Shakib clueless over 'unexpected' USA losses

Shakib Al Hasan talks to reporters after the second and penultimate T20I between Bangladesh and the USA in Texas on May 23, 2024. Photo: Screengrab via Facebook

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his disappointment and admitted he had no answers as to why his team lost the three-match T20I series against the USA, who secured a historic maiden series win against an ICC full-member nation by winning back-to-back fixtures, the latest occurring in the second T20I which the hosts won by six runs in Houston on Thursday.

"Yes, of course, it is disappointing. We didn't expect that. Credit goes to the USA team for the way they played," Shakib said after the match.

"The defeat is definitely disappointing. Losing any match is disappointing. No one expected us to lose two matches [against USA], certainly disappointing for us.

"It's just that, we have been unable to play good cricket."

When asked if the defeats were due to mental factors, Shakib responded, "I don't know about it. If I knew, I'd have told the team and the results would've been different."

Regarding whether this setback of losing to a inferior team could adversely affect the Tigers in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, beginning on June 2 (as per Bangladesh time), Shakib chose to respond with characteristic cheeky reply.

"Of course it could, but then again, it may not," the former Bangladesh captain said, adding that preparation had not been ideal since the team arrived in the USA.

The third and final match of the series will take place on Saturday at the same venue, where Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 8.