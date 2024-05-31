Shakib hopes to play one more T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan is one of only two players to have played in every T20 World Cup since the ICC's global event was introduced in the shortest format in 2007. Shakib and India captain Rohit Sharma have featured in all eight T20 World Cups so far and will be representing their countries in the upcoming edition, which begins in the United States and the West Indies on Sunday.

Speaking in a video story by the BCB, titled 'The Green Red Story', Shakib said he hoped to play one more T20 World Cup after this one.

"I have been able to participate in all the T20 World Cups since the first one. It is a matter of pride and joy for me. At the same time as representing the country, there is a lot of room to enjoy. Me and Rohit Sharma are probably the only two players who have played in all T20 World Cups. Hope to play one more World Cup (after this one)," Shakib said in the video, which was shot in Mirpur prior to Bangladesh team's departure for the US.

Shakib also hoped that the team would produce good results this time around, having failed to move into the knockout stages in any of the eight previous editions.

"Before that, the performance in this World Cup should be good. May Bangladesh come out with a better result than any other T20 World Cup," said Shakib, adding that the wickets in the US and the West Indies might suit Bangladesh's style of play.

"I think it will (get advantage). West Indies and America, both places where we played, Bangladesh did well. When we played in Florida earlier, (we did well), in the West Indies we always get the advantage. Pitches there are very much like ours. So I hope we will get benefits in both places," Shakib said.