Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Sat May 25, 2024 09:49 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 10:02 PM

Cricket

Shakib first to 700 wickets and 14,000 runs in international cricket 

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to take 700 wickets and score 14,000 runs in international cricket in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

Shakib, who was one wicket away from 700 international wickets, dismissed USA opener Andries Gous (27 off 15) to reach the milestone. He surpassed Dale Steyn (699) to become the 17th player to take 700 international scalps. 

He had already completed 14,000 international runs when he scored a run-a-ball 39 against Afghanistan in the final ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram last year. 

Shakib Al HasanBangladesh vs USAT20 World Cup 2024
