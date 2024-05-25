Shakib first to 700 wickets and 14,000 runs in international cricket 

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to take 700 wickets and score 14,000 runs in international cricket in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

Shakib, who was one wicket away from 700 international wickets, dismissed USA opener Andries Gous (27 off 15) to reach the milestone. He surpassed Dale Steyn (699) to become the 17th player to take 700 international scalps.

He had already completed 14,000 international runs when he scored a run-a-ball 39 against Afghanistan in the final ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram last year.