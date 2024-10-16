Shakib to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow 

Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan arriving in Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Despite all the speculations, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to arrive in the country tomorrow, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed to The Daily Star today.  

BCB announced a 15-member squad on Wednesday, including Shakib, for the first Test against South Africa, starting on October 21, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium which is set to be the 37-year-old's final match in the format. 

Shakib had announced his retirement plan from the longest format on September 26, just a day before the second Test against India in Kanpur earlier this month. During that press conference, Shakib revealed his desire to bid farewell to Test cricket at home, in Mirpur, during Bangladesh's series against South Africa. He played both the Tests against India, a series in which Bangladesh got hammered 2-0.

Shakib gets further assurance over farewell Test

Shakib, a former member of parliament of the Awami League government that was toppled on August 5 following student-led protests, is accused of being involved in a murder case and expressed concerns about his safety once he returns to Bangladesh and also hoped for a safe exit once the match concludes. 

Speculation loomed large about Shakib's return to the country, but the all-rounder received a boost as Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud assured the 37-year-old of adequate protection. 

"We will absolutely provide the highest level of security for our player. If there are any allegations against anyone, that is a different issue. I cannot comment on that, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Law. However, we have already committed to ensuring Shakib Al Hasan's security, and we will honour that commitment," Asif told reporter in Sharjah while attending the Women's T20 World Cup clash between Bangladesh and Scotland on October 4. 

Shakib wrapping up career with ‘no regrets’

