Khaled replaces Taskin for second South Africa Test

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed replaced Taskin Ahmed in the 15-member squad for the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to start on October 29, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the announcement of the only change in the squad on Thursday evening.

"Taskin hasn't been dropped. We have a long list of international matches coming up in the next few months. The break will give him some time to rest and he can also start preparing for the upcoming series," selector Hannan Sarkar told the Daily Star over phone on Thursday.

Khaled, who claimed four wickets for 61 runs during Sylhet Division's opening round National Cricket League 2024-25 match against Dhaka Division in Khulna, was dropped for the opening Test against the Proteas after a poor display in the Kanpur Test against India in September. Meanwhile, Taskin wasn't included in the playing eleven against as the Tigers opted to go with Hasan Mahmud - the only pacer in the starting lineup -alongside three spinners.

The Tigers lost the contest by seven wickets on Day 4 in Mirpur today.

Bangladesh squad will travel to Chattogram on October 26 for the final match of the series.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad and Khaled Ahmed.