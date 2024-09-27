Shakib wrapping up career with ‘no regrets’

In a surprising move, Bangladesh's all-time greatest cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, revealed his retirement plans during a 21-minute press conference held in Kanpur yesterday, ahead of the series-deciding second Test against hosts India. While it is customary for captains to attend the pre-match press conference on the eve of the fixture, Shakib's appearance -- after a long absence, particularly since the T20 World Cup -- sparked curiosity among the Bangladeshi journalists covering the series. In the first half, Shakib responded to questions from Indian journalists, who mainly focused on the Test series, but once the first Bangladeshi journalist posed a question, the atmosphere in the room shifted, becoming noticeably more animated. Following are the excerpts from the second half of the presser:

Question: How does it feel to come before the journalists after such a long time?

Shakib Al Hasan (SAH): It feels really good.

Q: In past years, no one doubted your commitment to Bangladesh. But such questions have arisen recently. How do you see that?

SAH: Obviously, if a cricketer doesn't perform as expected, such discussions naturally arise. It's not unrealistic. People expect more from me, and because of that, they think this way. When you perform at such a [high] level and then your performance declines, people will have doubts and raise questions.

Q: Are you playing in the South Africa series?

SAH: As of now, I'm available. There are many issues in the country, and not everything depends on me. I've discussed the matter with BCB [Bangladesh Cricket Board]. I've told them my plan, especially regarding Test cricket -- this Test and the home series against South Africa, which I feel will be my last Test series. I've spoken to [board president] Faruque [Ahmed] bhai and the selectors. If I can go to the country, the Mirpur Test will be my last. The board officials know about this, and they will be trying to arrange the match in a befitting manner, ensuring it happens safely. Moreover, when it is necessary to go abroad, I should have no problem leaving the country. Those involved will take care of things, and I believe they will make the right decisions so I can go, play, and say goodbye to Test cricket.

Q: Controversy has been a part of your career, and it used to fuel you. But recently, there have been issues like a murder case and a fine. How are you staying focused on cricket?

SAH: It's tough, very tough. Only Allah knows how I manage it. Honestly, I don't know either. Everyone has a right, and yes, there's been a case, and you all know the details -- where I was, what I was doing at that time. I don't want to say more. I've never traded in my life. If anyone can provide proof that I've ever been involved in trading, I'll accept it. False allegations aren't good for our country, especially when foreign people discuss these matters. It's disappointing. Like I said, I've never traded, and the words used in relation to me were really disheartening for me.

Q: Have you made this decision to retire from Tests out of anger or frustration?

SAH: No, there's no anger or frustration behind my decision. I feel this is the right time to move on and give new players a chance to arrive. I've had the same realisation about T20Is. It might seem irrelevant, but I've discussed my T20I future with the board president and selectors. I think it's the right time to step aside from T20Is too, and let new players take over in the upcoming series. If I perform well in franchise tournaments and, after six months or a year, BCB thinks I can contribute, we might reassess. But for now, I don't see myself in T20Is. I want the South Africa Test series to be my last. Basically, you can say I'm seeing the end in at least two formats -- Tests and T20Is.

Q: Will this India series be your last T20I series?

SAH: I don't see any reason to continue playing these [kinds of] T20I series. New players should get a chance. After this series, there's a series in the West Indies and others. If BCB focuses on the 2026 T20 World Cup, it'll be good for Bangladesh cricket. We've all agreed on this decision.

Q: So, you won't play against India?

SAH: I think I've already played my last [T20I] match in the World Cup [against Afghanistan].

Q: How do you sum up your career?

SAH: I think I've done reasonably well. I'm happy, no regrets. I've never had regrets, and I still don't. I played cricket until I enjoyed it. It's the right time for both Bangladesh cricket and me. These decisions were made after discussions with the board, selectors, coach, captain -- everyone. They understood my situation and agreed it was the right thing to do.

Q: Do you have any concerns about returning to Bangladesh?

SAH: As a Bangladeshi citizen, I don't have any issues returning. But once I'm back, my concern starts. Going back to Bangladesh isn't a problem but leaving Bangladesh and my safety and security while I'm there, that's the issue -- especially based on what I'm hearing from close friends and family. I hope things are improving, and a solution is found.