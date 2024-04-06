Rony, Tanzim shine on pacers’ day

The pacers dominated the proceedings in the ninth round of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) with Mohammedan Sporting Club's Abu Hider Rony claiming a seven-wicket haul and Abahani's Tanzim Hasan Sakib claiming a fifer in separate matches today.

Rony ran through the Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy batting line-up, claiming 7-20 -- the third best figures in a List A game for a Bangladeshi and his personal best -- to bundle them out for a mere 40 runs in 12 overs at BKSP Ground 3 in Savar.

Mohammedan completed the chase in just 6.2 overs – the fastest chase in Bangladesh's List A cricket --- with nine wickets in hand, with skipper Imrul Kayes and Mahidul Islam Ankon unbeaten on 19 and five respectively.

At the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, Abahani pace trio of Tanzim, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed collectively claimed 10 wickets to skittle out Legends of Rupganj for 99 in 28.3 overs.

Sakib was the most successful of the trio, claiming 5-23 while Shoriful and Taskin took three and two wickets respectively.

In reply, Abahani reached 101-2 in just 10.1 overs with Mosaddek Hossain hitting a quickfire 18-ball 48 and Anamul Haque remaining unbeaten on 37 off 34 balls.

Meanwhile, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club completed a 72-run win over Prime Bank Cricket Club.

Sheikh Jamal opener Saif Hassan hit the lone century of the day -- 115 off 120 balls -- while Shykat Ali (43) and Fazle Hasan Rabbi (42) made handy contributions as they posted 292-6 in their 50 overs.

Prime Bank, in reply, got bundled out for 219 in 44.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Tipu Sultan claiming 4-53. Prime Bank skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 69 off 70 balls, in an innings where he got dropped on three, 27 and 67 and also survived a run-out chance.