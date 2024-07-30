Sakib takes five-for in practice game

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib starred for BCB Red as he claimed a five-wicket haul against BCB Green on the second day of three-day practice match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Sakib, who claimed three wickets on the opening day, took two more wickets to finish with 5-53 and helped his side dismiss BCB Green for 290 in their first innings after they had resumed on 220-5.

BCB Green's wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik, who was unbeaten on 12 runs overnight, made 50 off 91 balls while Mahedi Hasan scored 19 runs. Both batters were dismissed by Sakib after the match started with nearly three hours' delay due to rain.

BCB Red batters then faced the wrath of Hasan Mahmud (3-24) and Mahedi's (2-25) bowling to be reduced to 92-6 at stumps.

Pritom Kumar and Nayeem Hasan made unbeaten 28 and 17 runs respectively and shared a 44-run stand for the seventh wicket to bring some respite after being 48-6 at one stage.

Earlier on Day One, Anamul Haque Bijoy made 90 runs while Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim scored fifties for BCB Green after being sent into bat first.