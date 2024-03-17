Hasan Mahmud replaces Tanzim Sakib for 3rd ODI

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud bowls during their first ODI in Dunedin on March 20. Photo: AFP

Pacer Hasan Mahmud has been called up to the Bangladesh squad to replace the injured Tanzim Hasan Sakib for the third ODI against Sri Lanka, said a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Sakib had picked up an injury and was ruled out consequentially for the series decider in Chattogram tomorrow.

National Team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: "Tanzim is experiencing pain and discomfort of his right hamstring. He did not feel any better at training today and is not fit to play tomorrow."

Hasan Mahmud last featured for Bangladesh in the ODI series against New Zealand in New Zealand in December last year. He has 30 wickets to his name in 22 ODIs.