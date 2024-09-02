Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud revealed that the Tigers were looking to finish the game by the end of Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday.

The visitors raced off to 42 for no loss in seven overs while chasing Pakistan's 185-run target, courtesy of a few wristy blows from opener Zakir Hasan, before proceedings were called off due to bad light and subsequent rain.

Zakir smashed two fours and as many sixes, while Shadman remained vigilant for his nine runs before the interruption took away an entire session of play.

"If it had not rained, we would have tried to finish the game today or within the first session tomorrow," Hasan told reporters after the day's play.

Earlier, Hasan, playing his third Test, picked up a maiden five-wicket haul which helped to bundle out Pakistan for 172. Hasan became the first Bangladesh pacer to take a fifer against Pakistan and his pace partner Nahid Rana also registered his best figures (4-44). Taskin Ahmed picked up the other wicket as the pacers accounted for all 10 wickets in an innings for the first time in Bangladesh's Test history.

"Whenever a fast bowler is given the ball, there is only one plan which is how he can bowl wicket-taking deliveries. Taskin [Ahmed] started it and Rana [Nahid] came on. He was superb, he was excellent. The momentum perhaps shifted towards us. Then I came to bowl and I maintained my process and got my wickets.

"It's very joyful and a matter of pride to get five wickets for your country and team. Playing a Test match and winning it and now getting the chance to win another one makes me very happy."