Rishad improving despite lack of domestic games, says Shanto

The dearth of legspinners in the country is so acute that when Rishad Hossain was picked recently by the national team for the Ireland series, there were doubtful gazes from the cricket fraternity over how long he would be continued.

Rishad's journey will be difficult because leg-spin, as an art, is still not relied upon in the country's domestic circuit. But for now, he has the backing of new national team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"I think it is difficult for him [to prepare] because he doesn't get a lot of games in domestic cricket and it is unfortunate that the [domestic] teams don't play him and I don't know why they don't play him," Shanto told reporters in Sylhet after Bangladesh's eight-wicket win in Sylhet yesterday.

There may be a demand for wrist spinners in domestic cricket but not enough quality in domestic spinners to get into those teams. The likes of Jubair Hossain Likhon or Aminul Islam Biplob had made it into the national side but could not keep their place.

Rishad himself only played two games for his side Abahani Limited in the last Dhaka Premier League. In this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he played just four games in Comilla Victorians' journey to the final. Rishad has played well within himself at times but in this T20I series against Sri Lanka, he has been quietly effective.

The leg-spinner has shown that he can keep batters in check and he has done so despite not playing enough domestic matches.

Shanto sees Rishad as someone who has been adjusting well despite a lack of games. He also hoped Rishad get more domestic opportunities to improve his game.

"But in international cricket, in all the matches he's bowled really well and, in any condition, and in any situation and against big batters. It is difficult for him but he has prepared himself well and the plan that we give him, he tries to execute. If he gets more opportunities in domestic cricket, it will be easier for him in international cricket," Shanto had remarked.

Rishad was one of the bright points in Bangladesh's defeat in the first T20I against the Lankans, giving up 32 runs and picking up an important wicket. He also showed he can hold his own against aggressive batters like Kusal Mendis, recovering from an 18-run over to pick up the right-hander's wicket.

Yesterday in the second T20I, Rishad was keen on keeping things tight and accuracy was key as he gave away 21 runs in three overs. Shanto was asked if Rishad was improving from bowling in the nets to national teammates and the skipper was happy with how Rishad is improving. He felt there was gradual improvement and although Rishad appears to be trying to keep runs down, he had been working on variations too.

"He [Rishad] has certainly improved and his length is good and he can consistently bowl in one area and is also working on his variations. The way he is bowling, if he can keep that up, he can bowl even better in the coming days," Shanto said on Rishad's improvement.

Rishad would hope he ccould be the beacon for upcoming legspinners in the country through his discipline.