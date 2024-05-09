My fiance is an inspiration for me: Adhora Khan

Adhora Khan epitomizes the new generation of heroines: a budding starlet who has swiftly carved her niche in the Bengali cinema scene. Renowned for her allure, skill, and sharp wit, she stands as an exemplar for aspiring women in Bangladesh.

Love, relationships, and marriages amongst celebrities have long been shrouded in mystery, with many managing to discreetly shield their personal affairs from public scrutiny. Then again, with time some make public declarations to reveal joyous occasions for themselves. Adhora does not shy away from discussing her personal life— bravely acknowledging the presence of a "special someone".

Adhora has been transparent regarding her relationship with her partner, who resides in Canada. She spills the beans that they are engaged and supported wholeheartedly by their families. Furthermore, she lauds her partner's virtues, applauding his character and benevolence. Her praises of her life partner are particularly noteworthy, as they validate his remarkable qualities as a deserving person.

The actress has been a prominent figure in Dhallywood for a significant period, appearing in numerous films over the years. Amongst them, "Sultanpur", her latest project, was released last year.

When questioned about the extent to which her potential life partner backs her career in the film industry, she replies, "My partner is incredibly supportive of my acting career. He wholeheartedly encourages my endeavours and provides constant motivation. His unwavering support fuels my aspirations to excel in my career."

"I attribute my growth and success to my fiance's encouragement and guidance," she adds with a smile.

In response to the question of when she plans to get married, Adhora says, "I am in no rush to tie the knot yet. The decision will be collectively made with the involvement of my family. For now, I want to dedicate more time to my career for another four to five years before settling down."

Adhora Khan and her would-be partner, Faisal, share a long-standing and committed relationship, despite the geographical distance. They have been together for over a decade now. Her recent trip to Canada provided an opportunity for them to create cherished memories together.

Apart from acting in films, Adhora claims to hold a strong passion for traveling, stating, "Whenever I get to take time off, I explore different countries. Sometimes, I even travel within Bangladesh. Last month, I returned from a trip to Dubai."

She further adds, "I went to Dubai with my mother this time. We had a great time exploring the city. However, we also witnessed the devastating floods that struck Dubai. It was an extremely unsettling experience."

Regarding her new film, she expresses her excitement about the upcoming production.

She indicates that all the pre-production details have been finalised, and set to begin on the 15th of this month.

Adhora Khan has couple films awaiting release: "Dakhin Dwar" and "The Writer." She expresses her high expectations for both films, and believes that both projects will be critically acclaimed and commercially successful. "I am confident that both films will be well-received by the audience", adds the actress.