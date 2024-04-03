Shanto can't believe Shakib is 37

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he didn't feel all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is 37 years of age following the latter's decent performance on return to Test cricket.

The ace all-rounder made a return to Test cricket after a year and to international cricket of any form after five months, during the second Test match against Sri Lanka which Bangladesh lost by 182 runs.

Although there were question marks over his fitness, Shanto said he knew all along Shakib would play the second Test. The Bangladesh skipper in three formats added that it helps with the team's planning if the availability of a player is confirmed well in advance.

"We already knew that Shakib bhai would play in the second Test. We already knew well in advance," Shanto said in the post-match press conference.

"He had good preparation. Yes of course it will be better for the team to know in advance. I would hope to know in advance when the plan is clearly provided with this information," the captain said.

Shakib wasn't at his former best in the match, but fared well with the ball taking four wickets in two innings, given that two other spinners in the side -- Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam -- took a combined total of one wicket.

Although Shakib scored only 51 runs with the bat, he looked to be getting some sort of rhythm back. Shanto felt he got more than he expected from the veteran all-rounder, not just in terms of bowling or batting but overall contrinbution.

"He played after one year and I didn't feel that he's 37," Shanto said. "I got more from him than I expected. That's the truth. Having such an experienced player in Test cricket always helps. He also gave a lot of feedback to every player on the field."