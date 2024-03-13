Ravindra youngest to win Hadlee medal

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra became the youngest player to win the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, the highest award for men's cricket in New Zealand, on Wednesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Ravindra received the award from Kiwi legend Hadlee himself, capping off a spectacular breakthrough season that saw him rise as a star in the 2023 World Cup where he amassed 578 runs at an average of 64 with three centuries.

The left-handed batter also scored his first Test century which he converted into his maiden double ton, a 240-run knock, against South Africa last month 3which was his first match in more than two years. His efforts in that Test, the first of the three-match series, helped the Kiwis to a thumping 281-run win. The Kiwis also won the second Test and clinched a historic first Test series win against South Africa.