Santner named New Zealand's interim captain for Sri Lanka white-ball series

PHOTO: ICC

Mitchell Santner was named stand-in captain for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka with a decision on the long-term option to be confirmed later.

Kane Williamson had stepped down as the team's white-ball captain earlier in the year with the Kiwis yet to name his long-term replacement.

Santner will have a good mix of youth and experience in the squad with Nathan Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay being called up to the squad.

Six players from the current Test touring party in India have been included in the squad.

"This tour is the beginning of the build-up towards the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025 and we also have an eye towards the 2027 one-day Cricket World Cup," New Zealand selector Sam Wells said.

"Building depth is of critical important due to the demands of the international schedule and the need to peak for pinnacle events.

"For that reason it's particularly exciting to include a number of players that we believe represent the future of the Blackcaps."

The series begins on November 9 and has two T20Is followed by three ODIs.

New Zealand ODI and T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

