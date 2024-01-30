Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Tue Jan 30, 2024 05:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 06:02 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Omarzai stars as Rangpur beat Comilla by eight runs 

Star Sports Report 
Tue Jan 30, 2024 05:51 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 06:02 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Rangpur Riders' Afghanistan recruit Azmatullah Omarzai delivered an all-round effort to beat Comilla Victorians by eight runs in the Bangladesh Premier League in Sylhet on Tuesday.  

Omarzai smashed two sixes and three fours for his unbeaten 20-ball 36 which helped propel Rangpur to 165 for five. He came back to pick up two wickets, conceding 31 runs to help restrict defending champions Comilla to 157 for six.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Comilla's Mahidul Islam Ankon top-scored with a 55-ball 63 and Towhid Hridoy tried with a 27-ball 39 but it was far from enough to get their side over the line.
The win gave Rangpur their third win in five matches and handed Comilla their second loss. 

Related topic:
Azmatullah Omarzai
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Babar Azam makes instant impact

1w ago

Trott, Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

ঈদুল আজহার ছুটি
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিবদের নিয়ে ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি বৈঠকে বসবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রশাসনের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তা সচিবদের নিয়ে বৈঠকে বসতে যাচ্ছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নেতৃত্বে এ ধরনের বৈঠককে ‘সচিব সভা’ বলা হয়। আগামী ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি সভার তারিখ নির্ধারণ করা হয়েছে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

করাপশন ইজ ওয়ে অব লাইফ অ্যাক্রস দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড নাও: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification