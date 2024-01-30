Omarzai stars as Rangpur beat Comilla by eight runs 

Rangpur Riders' Afghanistan recruit Azmatullah Omarzai delivered an all-round effort to beat Comilla Victorians by eight runs in the Bangladesh Premier League in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Omarzai smashed two sixes and three fours for his unbeaten 20-ball 36 which helped propel Rangpur to 165 for five. He came back to pick up two wickets, conceding 31 runs to help restrict defending champions Comilla to 157 for six.

Comilla's Mahidul Islam Ankon top-scored with a 55-ball 63 and Towhid Hridoy tried with a 27-ball 39 but it was far from enough to get their side over the line.

The win gave Rangpur their third win in five matches and handed Comilla their second loss.