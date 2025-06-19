Nissanka falls short of double century as Sri Lanka dominate Day 3

It was a difficult day for the Bangladesh bowlers as Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka dominated proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test in Galle on Thursday.

Nissanka piled on 187 and put together stands of 157 and 89 with Dinesh Chandimal (54) and Angelo Mathews (39), respectively, to propel the Lankans to 368-4, 127 away from Bangladesh's first innings total. Kamindu Mendis (37) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (17) will take charge of Sri Lanka's first innings on the fourth day, with the Galle wicket still playing well for the batters.

Bangladesh managed to add 11 runs to their overnight total of 484-9 before Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando picked up his fourth wicket to bundle out the Tigers.

Nissanka, alongside debutant Lahiru Udana, gave the hosts a solid start before the latter chipped it back to Taijul Islam after a well-made 29.

Bangladesh bowlers had to toil hard for their second and had to wait for almost 40 overs before getting ab breakthrough. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan had to get creative for the wicket of Chandimal as the right-arm bowler came around the wicket and got the batter to tuck it away to Shadman Islam who was stationed at leg slip.

After another difficult phase, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto turned to part-time left-arm spinner Mominul Haque for a breakthrough during the last session.

The move paid off quickly, with Mominul removing Mathews to break a 89-run partnership with Nissanka. Mathews, on 39, prodded forward to a slow, flighted delivery that turned and bounced, catching the edge of his bat. Wicketkeeper Litton Das completed the dismissal with a regulation catch behind the stumps.

With five overs to go till the close of play, Nissanka, batting on 187 -- his highest Test score, got yorked by pacer Hasan Mahmud, leaving the right-handed batter ruing the chance at a double century.

