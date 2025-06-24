Miraz back, Nayeem shines: Bangladesh face 'good headache' ahead of Colombo Test

"Miraz is world-class, no doubt he strengthens us in both departments," Bangladesh head coach Simmons told reporters on the eve of the Colombo Test, starting from tomorrow.PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh are boosted by the return of star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the second Test against Sri Lanka, but it also provides a selection dilemma for the team management.

The 26-year-old, who missed the first Test due to illness, is ranked number two among Test all-rounders.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who replaced him in the first Test in Galle that ended in a draw on Saturday, finished with a six-wicket match haul including a five-for in the first innings.

Head coach Phil Simmons admitted the team now face a "good headache" in balancing the playing eleven.

"Miraz is world-class, no doubt he strengthens us in both departments," Simmons told reporters on the eve of the game at in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo.

"Nayeem was outstanding in Galle. It's tough to leave someone out after a performance like that. But everyone understands the team requirements. We'll take a final call after training today."

One possible workaround being floated is sacrificing a specialist batter -- potentially Jaker Ali -- to accommodate both spinners.

But Simmons was tight-lipped, saying the final squad would only be confirmed on match day.

Hosts Sri Lanka are grappling with a selection choice of their own, following the retirement of stalwart Angelo Mathews, who called time on his Test career after the Galle game.

Three uncapped players -- Pavan Rathnayake, Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha -- have been added to the squad.

Selectors are likely to hand Dinusha his maiden cap.

"Sonal's a promising left-hander who also offers us left-arm spin. Given the conditions, he fits the bill," said skipper Dhananjaya de Silva.

Sri Lanka will also be forced to make at least one more change with seam-bowling all-rounder Milan Rathnayake out due to a side strain.

The toss-up is between an extra pacer -- most likely Kasun Rajitha, back from a stint of County Cricket with Essex -- or a second frontline spinner in Akila Dananjaya, who last played a Test almost six years ago.

The Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo is usually a seamer-friendly venue, but the pitch this time is expected to assist spinners as the game wears on.