Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in Harare ODI

Sri Lanka were penalised five percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on August 29.

The sanction was imposed by match referee Jeff Crowe after the touring side were found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

There was no need for a formal hearing as skipper Charith Asalanka pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

The game was a high-scoring thriller, where Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick in the final over helped the Asian side win by seven runs