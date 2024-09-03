‘Looks like Bangladesh are here just to break records’

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana (3R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the fourth day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad took a dig at his team for their lacklustre performance in the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh on home soil, saying that the visitors have come to Pakistan "just to break records".

On the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi, the hosts stumbled from 47-2 to 81-6 in their second innings after resuming play at 9-2. Pakistan's innings eventually folded at 172, setting Bangladesh a target of 185 runs to secure their first-ever series sweep against Pakistan in Tests.

With Bangladesh openers finishing the day on 42 without loss in their second innings, the visitors are on the brink of a historic victory unless rain intervenes on Tuesday.

However, given that Bangladesh have already secured their maiden Test win against Pakistan, following a 10-wicket triumph in the first Test at the same venue, it means that even if no action takes place on the day, a drawn result will hand Bangladesh their first Test series win over Pakistan.

"Pakistan have set yet another unwanted record against Bangladesh," Shehzad remarked in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to the partnership between Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the first innings, during which the duo rescuing the team from a precarious 26-6 to a 165-run stand for the seventh wicket.

"The bowlers did well to reduce Bangladesh to 26-6, but then allowed a 150-run partnership to flourish. It's the first time in history that a team has taken six wickets for under 30 runs and then seen a 150-run stand for the seventh wicket take the match away.

"It looks like the Bangladesh cricket team have come just to break records," added Shehzad, who remains the only Pakistan player to have scored a century in all three formats.