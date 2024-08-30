Bad weather forces cancellation of first day’s play

Dark clouds loom over the covered pitch as it rains before the start of the second and last cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 30, 2024. Photo: AFP

Due to persistent rain and bad weather, the first day's play in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been called off in Rawalpindi today.

The toss was delayed as rain continued to fall in Rawalpindi -- as it has for the past few days, forcing both teams to abandon their outdoor training sessions.

With the formation of cyclonic storm 'Asna' moving towards the coast of Pakistan, the weather trend is an ominous sign for a Pakistan side desperate to level the two-match series after Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

The Tigers find themselves in a favourable position in the series after they clinched a comprehensive 10-wicket win -- their maiden Test win against Pakistan in 14 attempts -- in the opening Test at the same venue last week.

Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie has emphasised the need for his side to play positively and be "ruthless" in their bowling to square the series.

Bangladesh spinners Mehedi Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) wreaked havoc in the second innings, leaving Pakistan to regret their decision of not including a frontline spinner in the first Test.