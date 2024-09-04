Cricket
AFP, Karachi
Wed Sep 4, 2024 06:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 06:23 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Pakistan slump to lowest Test ranking since 1965 after Bangladesh defeat

AFP, Karachi
Wed Sep 4, 2024 06:14 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 06:23 PM
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (R) makes an unsuccessful leg before wicket appeal against Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (L) during the fifth and final day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pakistan fell to their worst Test ranking in nearly six decades on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council said, after their shock 2-0 series defeat to low-ranked Bangladesh.

Bangladesh inflicted a six-wicket defeat on the home team in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, their first series win against Pakistan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Pakistan dropped two places -- from sixth to eighth -- in the Test rankings after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The ICC said it was "their lowest rankings since 1965" in the 12-team table, which is topped by Australia followed by India and England.

Bangladesh are ninth in the latest rankings

There are now no Pakistan bowlers ranked in the top 10 after paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi fell to 11th from his ninth place before the Bangladesh series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is the only Pakistani remaining in the top 10 batting rankings, while Babar Azam dropped three places to 12th.

Azam managed just 64 runs in the two Tests against Bangladesh.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Pakistan Test Series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Keeping complacency at bay biggest challenge for Tigers

5d ago

Rameez's sarcastic remarks on Bangladesh players again

9y ago

From back foot to seizing opportunity

2d ago

Opening duo resilient but Tigers’ task toughens

1w ago

‘It seemed that Australia or England were playing Pakistan’

1d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কে এই শীর্ষ সন্ত্রাসী সুইডেন আসলাম

২৭ বছর পর মুক্তি পাওয়া শীর্ষ এই সন্ত্রাসীর বয়স এখন ৬২ বছর।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

অনিয়ম-সংকট সত্ত্বেও ইসলামি ব্যাংকিংয়ে বাড়ছে আমানত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification