Opening duo resilient but Tigers’ task toughens

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot during the second day of first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh bowlers and fielders toiled under the Rawalpindi sun yesterday day as Pakistan batters ensured the visitors would have their work cut out for them on the second day of the first Test.

The visitors picked up just two wickets, having bowled 72 overs on day two as Pakistan rode on Saud Shakeel's 141 and Rizwan Hossain's unbeaten 171 to post 448 for six before declaring.

In reply, the Tigers reached stumps at 27 for no loss as Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam saw out a tricky 12-over period. Bangladesh will certainly take heart from their short vigil at the crease on the day but will be knowing full well that any slip in concentration can prove disastrous.

Batting form, or lack thereof, especially in the red-ball format has seen the Tigers suffer on a regular basis. In the last series against Sri Lanka at home, Bangladesh regularly lost wickets to false shots, not quite being able to apply themselves.

Batting coach David Hemp was impressed by the opening duo's effort.

"We are really pleased with how they negotiated the last 12-over block. It can be a challenging time when you have to bat in the last hour of the day's play, especially when you have been in the field all day. The manner in which they played, positive footwork and still looking to score even though you want to be as disciplined and as tight as you can," Hemp said at a press conference yesterday following the day's play.

The surface looked pretty flat and provided plenty of run-scoring opportunities. Talks of whether 20 wickets could be taken by a team had also begun. Hemp acknowledged that the surface is good enough to not deteriorate too much, informing that the plan is to carry on batting throughout the third day.

"From our point of view, it was a good declaration [from Pakistan]; an attacking declaration which I would expect. So it didn't catch us by surprise. For us, it's about batting tomorrow and then see where we are going into day four and five.

"There is still a lot of cricket to be played. So the priority for us is to make sure we bat the day tomorrow and see where we are at. If we are in a good position then can we go past Pakistan or at least get as close as possible. We did see the odd ball grip a bit. But from a distance, it did seem like a batting wicket and I think it will remain that way for a couple of days anyway," Hemp said.

Bangladesh pacers did not manage any reverse swing, an aspect of the game Pakistan revel in. Hemp felt that they have to wait and watch, knowing reverse swing can change the trajectory of the match.

"We will see what happens tomorrow [today] but from our point of view, we didn't think the conditions were such to help with reverse swing," he added.