Liton, Miraz enter record books with historic stand

Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz achieved a never before done feat in Test cricket today, becoming the only pair in history to form a partnership of over 150 runs for the seventh or lower wicket after the team had lost six wickets for less than 50 runs on the board.

Liton and Miraz formed a massive 165-run stand for the seventh wicket in the third day of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The pair got together after Bangladesh were staring at ignominy, having lost six wickets for just 26 runs on the board inside 11 overs.

The duo first negotiated the new ball, seeing off the deadly spell of Khurram Shahzad, who picked four wickets in the morning session, and as time wore on looked comfortable against the Pakistan attack.

Liton and Miraz completed their respective half-centuries in the second session and looked set to complete centuries, before Miraz departed for 48 with a return catch to Shahzad, bringing an end to the historic stand.

Liton carried on and completed his century before perishing for 138, getting caught at long on off Salman Agha with the Tigers 12 runs away from levelling Pakistan first inning score of 274.