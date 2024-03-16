Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 16, 2024 02:34 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 03:13 PM

Cricket

Liton dropped from 3rd ODI squad against Sri Lanka

Jaker Ali Anik named as replacement
Liton Das
Liton Das. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Liton Das, who has been struggling with his form in ODIs, has been dropped from the 15-man squad for the third ODI against Sri Lanka and Jaker Ali Anik has been named as his replacement.

Liton got dismissed for ducks in the first and second ODI against Sri Lanka. With the series squared up at 1-1 following Sri Lanka's three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI yesterday, the selectors have decided to drop Liton and add Jaker to give the team more options in the middle-order, said chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

"With the series now hanging in the balance, we believe Jaker Ali's addition will provide the team with more options and flexibility in the middle order," he was quoted in a press release sent by the BCB.

"Considering Liton's recent performance in white-ball cricket, we opted for this change, mindful of the availability of two other capable openers within the squad," he added.

Liton's omission came on the back of his poor form in ODIs, averaging only 24.11 in the format since 2023.

Jaker is yet to make his ODI debut for Bangladesh. The 26-year-old made an impressive start to his international career in the preceding T20I series against Sri Lanka, which the hosts lost 2-1.

SQUAD FOR 3rd ODI

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik

