A different type of debut for Nayeem in Galle

Sever years into his Test career which began in 2018, off-spinner Nayeem Hasan made a different kind of debut in the ongoing Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

Nayeem, who began his Test career in 2018 against West Indies in Chattogram, finally got to bowl in an away Test and the 25-year-old made it count by claiming 5-121 in the first innings which helped Bangladesh earn a narrow 10-run lead on the penultimate day of the Test.

After taking one wicket on Day 3, Nayeem came back stronger on the fourth day where he took four more wickets to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings quickly after Lunch for 485, earning Bangladesh a surprise lead.

"It feels really good. Thanks to Allah for blessing me with such an opportunity. I am happy that I utilised the opportunity well," Nayeem said after the end of the fourth day's play today.

"The wicket is batting-friendly. We tried to bowl in good areas for a longer period. When the runs would dry up, the batters will try to do different things," he added.

Technically, this is not Nayeem's first Test overseas Test as he had been picked for the Pink Ball Test against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2019.

However, Nayeem suffered a concussion while batting in the first innings and was subbed out and did not get the opportunity to bowl in that match.

Nayeem has been the right man at the wrong time in Bangladesh cricket for a while. After bursting onto the scenes with a 5-61 in the first innings of his debut Test, he played only 11 more Tests before the Galle Test as Bangladesh preferred the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz over him.

Nayeem had a slim chance of getting selected in this Test as well but a spot opened up for him after Miraz was ruled out due to fever and the spinner capitalised on the opportunity.

Despite having to warm the benches for most of his Test career till now, Nayeem claimed he doesn't consider himself unfortunate.

"I don't feel unlucky. Everyone's career won't be the same. Different sportsmen have different careers. I'm happy with my career."

Bangladesh finished the fourth day on 177-3, extending their lead to 187, courtesy of fifties from opener Shadman Islam (76) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (56 not out).

Nayeem said the wicket is still very good for the batters but hoped they would be able to make the islanders hit the panic button in the fourth innings.

"See many things can happen on day five. If we can give them a good target, they will be under pressure. Playing cricket in normal time and with pressure both are different things. They will have the fear to lose the match if we can give them a good target."