Lethargic Mashrafee gets run out, Sylhet in trouble

Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza fails to get his bat down on time as the ball hits the stumps. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sylhet Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza elevated himself in the batting order to inflict some damage in the Powerplay against Rangpur Riders but the ploy ended up not working due to some lethargic running between the wickets by the veteran player.

After the first wicket of Mohammad Mithun fell in the second over, Mashrafe came out to bat at No.3.

The right-hander showed his intent with a boundary against off-spinner Mahedi Hasan in the fourth over but in the very next delivery he got run out while taking a single.

Mashrafe was guilty of not dragging his bat in and instead tried to plant it inside the crease. But before he could do that, the ball broke the stumps after Mahedi fumbled to collect the throw.

After Mashrafe departed for six, Yasir Ali also fell victim to Mahedi for nine as Sylhet could muster just 35 runs in the first six overs.

Things got even worse for last year's runners-up as Zakir Hasan got stumped for just one in the seventh over by Mohammad Nabi.

Earlier, Rangpur won the toss and opted to bowl first.