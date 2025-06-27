Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Jun 27, 2025 07:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 07:50 PM

Cricket
Cricket

Sri Lanka name squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Fri Jun 27, 2025 07:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 07:50 PM
Sports Reporter
Fri Jun 27, 2025 07:23 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 07:50 PM
Photo: SLC

Sri Lanka announced a 16-member squad on Friday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, set to begin in Colombo on July 2.

Left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka returned to the squad post-injury while wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama got recalled to the ODI side after around eight months.

All-rounder Milan Rathnayeke, who is yet to debut in the format, has also been called up to the ODI side for the first time.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh players who were selected for the 50-over portion of the Sri Lanka tour left for the island nation today.

The first two ODIs will be played in Colombo and the third and final one will be played in Pallekele on July 8.

The ODIs will be followed by a three-match T20I series which will begin in Pallekele on July 10.

Sri Lanka ODI squad Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga

