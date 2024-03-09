Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 02:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 02:44 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Live updates

Bangladesh bowl first in T20 series-decider

Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 02:27 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 02:44 PM
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga at the toss of the third T20I in Sylhet today. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh won the toss for the third straight time in the series and opted to bowl first in the series-deciding third Twenty20 against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

The hosts have named an unchanged playing eleven from the previous two matches while the visitors have made three changes. Injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka have been replaced by the returning Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also leading the side, Nuwan Thushara and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Tigers bounced back with an eight-wicket win in the second T20 after losing the series opener by three runs.

Bangladesh are yet to win a T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

 

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh v Sri LankaTwenty20
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Cricket: Green light for Russell's black bat in Big Bash

Tigers warm up against Sri Lanka today

Ellyse Perry

RCB's Perry shatters sponsor's car window with six in WPL

4d ago
After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancel practice over filthy Delhi air

After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancel practice over filthy Delhi air

Mahidul Islam Ankon

Comilla batters trip up in final

1w ago
|রাজনীতি

কুমিল্লায় গুলিবিদ্ধ ২, তাহসীন বাহার-নিজাম সমর্থকদের সংঘর্ষে ছাত্রদল নেতা আটক

অন্তুর মায়ের দাবি, সংঘর্ষের ঘটনায় তার ছেলে জড়িত নয়। অন্তু সেসময় বাড়িতে ছিল।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আপনারা জানেন না সীমান্তে কত ভারতীয় নাগরিকের মৃত্যু হয়েছে: বিএসএফ প্রধান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X