Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Apr 27, 2024 07:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 27, 2024 08:16 PM

Cricket

Zimbabwe arrive tomorrow for five T20Is

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, who just played two games for Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), left India for national duty. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Zimbabwe cricket team will arrive in the capital at 5.20pm tomorrow to play a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. 

The visitors, led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, will catch the Chattogram-bound flight at 9.30pm as Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will stage the first three matches on May 3, 5 and 7.

Afterwards, the last two matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 10 and 12.

Raza, who just played two games for Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), left India for national duty. 

Zimbabwe's 15-man squad for the tour includes one uncapped player, Johnathan Campbell -- the son of former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell.

Zimbabwe Squad: Raza Sikandar (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Burl Ryan, Campbell Johnathan, Ervine Craig, Gumbie Joylord, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Muzarabani Blessing, Ndlovu Ainsley, Ngarava Richard, Williams Sean
 

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe T20I seriescricketSikandar Raza
