Kiwis to follow Bangladesh’s blueprint in Dhaka Test, says Sodhi

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi said that the visitors will try to emulate the way Bangladeshi played in the first Test in Sylhet In the second and final match of the two-Test series in Dhaka starting on December 6.

"I think the way that Bangladesh played, they certainly outplayed us. But upon reflection, I think they gave us a blueprint on what's successful in these conditions, and hopefully we can apply that to this next Test match," Sodhi said in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 150 runs in the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium – their maiden home Test win over the Kiwis.

Sodhi admitted that the defeat has hurt his side but they are also determined to level the series in the second match, set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

"Obviously tough to come out on the losing side in that first game in Sylhet, but I think as the test sort of progressed, we sort of found a bit more rhythm.

"We've got to try to find all the learnings that we had in that last game and apply them to this one, and hopefully we can come out on the winning side."